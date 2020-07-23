Microsoft working closely with Facebook to improve React Native on Windows and macOS

Facebook’s React Native framework allows developers to build mobile apps using only JavaScript. It allows developers compose a rich mobile UI using declarative components. At Build 2019, Microsoft announced a new performance-oriented “React Native for Windows” implementation. Since then, Microsoft has been working closely with Facebook’s React Native team to bring better support for React Native on Windows and macOS.

Yesterday, Facebook React Native revealed that it is creating a new sub-team to support React Native Windows and macOS in close collaboration with Microsoft. The React Native team is working closely with Messenger Desktop (built on React Native on both Windows and macOS) and Microsoft to improve React Native to enable better native experiences on desktop, taking advantage of system capabilities not possible with Electron.

We are thrilled to bring React Native to more platforms. The capabilities we build for desktop will also improve React Native for mobile (and web)! This is the next step of a really exciting journey and we are looking for people with experience on these platforms to help us.

If you have experience building native Windows and macOS applications or frameworks, Facebook is now hiring for this new team.

Source: React Native