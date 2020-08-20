Microsoft talks about the new Eye Contact feature in Surface Pro X

Microsoft recently released a new system update for Surface Pro X with several improvements. This update also enabled the much-awaited Eye Contact feature. Powered by artificial intelligence capabilities of the Microsoft SQ1 processor, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera on your Surface Pro X. This feature works during video calls on Skype, Teams, Zoom and others.

Microsoft today also published an interview with Stevie Bathiche, Microsoft Technical Fellow, regarding the new Eye Contact feature.

Last year Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro X with custom, Microsoft silicon. What did that innovation enable? The custom Microsoft SQ1 chipset inside Surface Pro X not only enabled our most thin and light Surface Pro with great battery life and fast charging, it is also the first to integrate an AI chip and enable AI offload. This allows the feature to be more power efficient, which means when you’re using the feature, you shouldn’t feel an impact on your device. Without this, the amount of compute needed to enable such features would have a very perceptible hit on your battery life– especially if you are doing multiple hours of calls and recordings. In fact, it makes Surface Pro X the first Windows PC to fully offload AI onto a specialized chip. Will Eye Contact be available on other Surface devices in the future? We believe a various number and type of these AI experiences will be infused across the Surface product line. What experiences and when will be a function of the capability of the device (such as its AI acceleration ability), the AI software platform, and customer needs.

Source: Microsoft