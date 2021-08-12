EY and Microsoft announce expansion of partnership for a $15b growth opportunity

EY and Microsoft yesterday announced the expansion of their relationship to target an incremental US$15b growth opportunity over the next five years. Microsoft and EY will help their clients reinvent back office operations and innovate in industries like financial services, energy, health, government and manufacturing. In addition, Microsoft and EY will develop a first-of-its-kind, enterprise-scale, trusted data fabric.

EY will further extend the operation of the EY Microsoft Services Group and Microsoft will work with EY teams to train more than 150,000 EY professionals on Microsoft technologies.

“The power of the EY and Microsoft relationship is deepening as we help people around the world, and support clients to do more with their data in areas previously underserved by technology, such as tax and finance. We are building on our collaborative success in multiple domains to help businesses and governments save costs, monetize data, realize long-term value and create agility. With this significant expansion of our relationship, we will leverage Azure, Power Platform and combined EY and Microsoft engineering capabilities to support organizations and businesses to modernize back office operations, leverage the cloud and accelerate transformations with new Microsoft-enabled solutions and platforms,” said Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in our longstanding relationship with EY. It means we will be able to provide greater overall technical expertise for our customers’ cloud strategies through new solutions and platforms. In addition, our collaboration will enable customers in regulated industries to bring the power of the cloud to their back-office operations, fundamentally changing how they harness data to drive critical business functions,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft