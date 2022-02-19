After months of consumers’ expectations and buzz, Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Android has finally debuted. While the functionality has been accessible for Insider computers for nearly six months, it is now available to anyone with a compatible device running Windows 11 version 21H2.

According to Microsoft’s FAQ website for Android beta support, there are roughly five primary requirements that your device must meet in order to execute mobile apps successfully. A complete list of supported PCs that currently support the Android release is not available, but your device should be able to run mobile apps provided it fulfills Windows 11 criteria.

You’ll need a device running Windows 11 version 21H2 or newer, at least 8GB of RAM (rather than the 4GB required for Windows 11), and a processor that Microsoft officially supports. You will also need to enable the virtual machine platform feature from the optional features page.

Here is the complete list of requirements:

RAM: 8 GB (minimum) and 16 GB (recommended)

Solid State Drive (SSD) is a type of storage device (SSD)

Processor: Your device should fulfill Windows 11 specifications, such as a Core i3 8th Gen, Ryzen 3000, or Snapdragon 8c or higher.

x64 or ARM64 processor

Platform for virtual machines: This optional parameter is for virtualization, and it must be enabled from the Control Panel.

Amazon account

If you wish to download and use the Amazon AppStore’s 1,000+ Android apps, make sure your device’s region is set to the United States with English.

If you satisfy the prerequisites mentioned above, you can download and install Windows 11’s latest optional update (KB5010414), which contains a public preview of Android apps. Those in the United States can use Windows 11 to access more than 1,000 Amazon AppStore items, including popular programs and games. This includes Audible, Kindle, Subway Surfers, and many more.

The Amazon Store integration in the Microsoft Store allows you to download Android apps on Windows 11 just like any other app from the Microsoft Store. These apps will be available through the Microsoft Store, but the Amazon Appstore will handle the downloading.

As previously reported, Windows 11’s Android compatibility is the result of the company’s commitment to the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Android integration is built on top of the open-source Android platform and is backed by Intel Bridge Technology. Android compatibility is not limited to the Amazon AppStore, so you may manually sideload apps without changing your country or language to the United States (English).