Microsoft’s Excel for the web updated with new features and improvements

Microsoft’s Excel for the web is getting several new features and improvements every month. Yesterday, Microsoft announced several new features and improvements that are coming to Excel for the web soon. You can now split text into columns using delimiters, you can create a PivotTable quickly with Recommended PivotTables, you can now sort by Cell Color, Font Color, and Conditional Formatting Icon, new keyboard shortcuts and more. Read about these features in detail below.

Text to columns

You can now split text into columns using delimiters. For example, with a few clicks, you can convert “Hello World” in one cell to “Hello” and “World” across two adjacent cells.

You can also select multiple delimiters including tab, semicolon, comma, space, and custom [delimiter] at the same time. For example, “Hello, how are you?” in one cell would split into “Hello”, “”, “how”, “are”, and “you?” across 5 cells if you selected both comma and space as delimiters.

PivotTable improvements

Analyze your data with the new and improved PivotTable experience in Excel for the web including:

Create a PivotTable quickly with Recommended PivotTables

Change the settings and look-and-feel of your PivotTable the way you want it via the new PivotTable ribbon including PivotTable Styles and new PivotTable Settings task pane

Copy, refresh, and show or hide PivotTable task panes with one click using the new PivotTable right click menu

Sort improvements

Sorting is fundamental in data analysis. Sorting can be more than numerical or alphabetical ordering though. In Excel for the web, you can now sort by Cell Color, Font Color, and Conditional Formatting Icon, in addition to Cell Values. Furthermore, you can sort by more than one column.

Interactive charts

You can now directly select and interact with chart elements when formatting a chart. Double-clicking a chart element launches the format task pane while single-clicking a chart element navigates you to its corresponding formatting options. In addition, non-data chart elements can now be removed from the chart using the delete/backspace keys. You will also be able to see a preview of your selection as you hover your mouse cursor over different chart elements.

Additional keyboard shortcuts

Many users have asked for additional well-known and commonly used keyboard shortcuts in Excel for the web, and we’re thrilled to bring you:

End-arrows – move to the last cell in the row or column

Ctrl-End – move to the last cell that contains data or formatting.

Ctrl-Shit-End – extend the selection to the last used cell

Also coming soon are

PgUp/PgDn – move screen up/down

Alt-PgUp – move screen left

Alt-PgDn – move screen right

Alt-Shift-PgUp – extend selection left one screen

Alt+Shift+PgDn – extend selection right one screen

Find the full list of keyboard shortcuts via Help > Keyboard Shortcuts.