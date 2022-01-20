Microsoft releases improved Conditional Formatting experience in Excel for the web

Microsoft today announced the improved Conditional Formatting experience available in Excel for the web. This Conditional Formatting feature makes it easier to manage, edit, and create formatting rules based on specific criteria, quickly spot trends and insight from the data you have. You can check out the demo of this new experience in the video below.

The following rule types are now supported in Excel for the web Conditional Formatting:

Greater than or equals to

Less than or equals to

Not containing

Beginning with

Ending with

Blanks/No blanks

Errors/No errors

Formula – you can now specify the formatting criteria using a logical formula in Excel for the web. This rule type gives you the added flexibility of formatting a range based on the result of a function or evaluate data in cells outside the selected range.

Reorder rules with drag & drop, change the range the rule refers to in the rule manager and custom formatting are coming soon.

Source: Microsoft