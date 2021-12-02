More than a year ago Microsoft released their replacement for the Chrome Dinosaur game, which entertains users when their internet connection is down.

Microsoft says the Edge Surf game is more intuitive than the Chrome Dinosaur game, which requires you to press the spacebar to start, without any prompts.

The Edge Surf is of course also a whole lot better, with features such as a time trial, support for other input methods like touch and gamepads, accessibility improvements, high scores, and remastered visuals.

Microsoft today announced the availability of the Surf game for Microsoft Edge users on Android.

An update: This is now available on Edge on Android! We’re still rolling it out to our iOS users, so keep an eye out for an update to your app. ? https://t.co/pwjvF17nUb — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) December 2, 2021

The game became available on Edge Canary users in September and is now rolling out to all Stable users.

The game is also rolling out to iOS, but it is not clear when this will finish.

The update brings bug fixes, and also improvements such as new ski slopes instead of waves and the need to dodge a Yeti.

If you do not want to wait till you are offline, you can play the Edge Surf game now by typing Edge://surf into your address bar of the Edge browser.

Find Edge for Android in the Google Play Store here.