Microsoft has pushed a new stable build of their new Edge browser, taking it to version 81.0.416.53.

As is usual with the stable build, the company has not released a changelog, but the dev version at this stage had improvements in PDF and immersive reader, support for signing in automatically edge://settings/passwords, Dolby Vision support, the ability to sync payment cards from MS Pay to your browser autocomplete, 3D viewer tool in the F12 Developer Tools, support for extensions inside Application Guard windows, collection improvements and improvements to failed navigation issues.

One feature that can be used right away is the synching of payment cards, which you can do by visiting your Profile settings in Settings.

You can download the new Edge browser at Microsoft here.

Thanks Zain for the tip.