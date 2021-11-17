Microsoft Edge gets native “Buy now, pay later” feature for shoppers

Microsoft today announced that Edge browser is getting native “Buy now, pay later” feature. This feature will allow Edge users to pay for their purchases as equal installment payments, often interest-free, instead of paying it in full.

In general, “Buy now, pay later” option will be available in specific ecommerce websites like Target, Walmart. With this Edge integration, “Buy now, pay later” (4 installments over 6 weeks) will be available in any payment page when you make purchase between $35 – $1,000. Microsoft has partnered with 3rd party Zip (previously Quadpay) to offer this feature.

Here’s how this feature works:

When you are in checkout page, you can find “Buy now, pay later” option right when you enter credit card number.

For some shoppers, you can also find “Buy now, pay later” option right when you enter checkout page.

Applying “Buy now, pay later” could take time, you need to sign in with zip every single time. With BNPL in Edge, you can simply link your Microsoft account with your zip account with one click and then bypass sign in from Zip side. It can expedite the application process for you.

“Buy now, pay later” feature is now available in the latest Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev channels.

Source: Microsoft