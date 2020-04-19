Microsoft has released an update for Edge for Android, taking it to version 45.03.4.4944.

The update brings the following changes and improvements:

Sign in with a Microsoft Family account to get real-time web activity reporting, content filtering, and other secure features to help kids safe on mobile. We’ve also made some general bug fixes and performance improvements.

For families with young children, managing their access to online content is a significant issue, especially when they are using phones rather than less mobile and more accessible PCs.

Microsoft’s Family Safety app and service is designed to help solve these problems and more for parents.

Microsoft Family Safety empowers families to help protect their loved ones by giving them the tools and insights to promote healthier habits online and in the real world. The new Microsoft Family Safety app is the only app that manages screen time across Windows PCs, Android, and Xbox while also giving you peace of mind when your kids aren’t home.

Microsoft Family Safety helps you stay connected with location sharing and notifications when a family member arrives or departs a location like home, school, or work, to help give you the peace of mind that your family is where they need to be. And, for inexperienced drivers in the household, you can use driving reports to help build better habits behind the wheel with the peace of mind knowing that we don’t share your information with third parties, such as insurance companies.

You’ll also be able to help protect your kids as they explore and play games online and on their devices. The Microsoft Family Safety app helps you understand how your kids are spending their time across their Xbox, Windows 10 PCs, and Android phones, plus you can set limits to help promote healthy digital habits. Additionally, you’ll be able to help steer them away from content that you feel is not age-appropriate as they start browsing the web.

Mircosoft is starting with a limited preview of the app across iOS and Android that will be available in the coming months.

Read more about the Microsoft Family Safety service at Microsoft here.

