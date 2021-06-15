Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 93.0.916.1 with new management policies and more

Microsoft today released the new v93.0.916.1 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with no new features. Along with new management policies, this build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Enabled support for a management policy from Chromium to control if CECPQ2 is Enabled.
- Enabled support for the management policy to control if Local Browser Data Share is Enabled, which lets surfaces in Windows search through the browser’s user data.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the browser sometimes doesn’t open.
- Fixed a crash on launch.
- Fixed an issue where clicking on the … menu sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when using the Collections popup menu.
- Fixed a crash when clicking the Vertical Tabs button.
- Fixed a crash when setting the default browser.
- Fixed a crash when clicking the … menu in PWAs.
- Fixed an issue where selecting the Define option from the mini context menu crashes the browser.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where certain website permission Settings pages appear blank.
- Fixed an issue where searching for Settings brings up inaccurate results.
- Fixed an issue where the keyboard shortcut to enter Immersive Reader works on pages it isn’t supposed to.
- Fixed an issue where password generation puts the new password in more fields than necessary.
- Fixed an issue where the profile switcher is appearing on PWAs that aren’t eligible for profile switching.
- Fixed an issue where the … menu in PWAs sometimes doesn’t render properly.
- Fixed an issue where turning on vertical tabs when in full screen sometimes leads to tabs no longer being visible.
- Fixed an issue where UI is unexpectedly pink.
- Fixed an issue where pasting content into a Collection sometimes creates extra text notes.
- Fixed an issue where dragged vertical tabs don’t follow the mouse cursor properly.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments