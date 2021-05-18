Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 92.0.891.1 with option to hide the title bar in vertical mode

Microsoft today released the new v92.0.891.1 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the option to hide the title bar when tabs are in vertical mode, new dark gray theme in Immersive Reader and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added a dark gray theme to Immersive Reader.
- Added a Setting to turn on or off vertical tabs in all currently open windows.
- Added a setting to hide the title bar when tabs are in vertical mode.
- Finished rolling out Microsoft Rewards integration in the Account button.
- Added support for remembering the pin state of the History and Downloads menus (remembering pin state in general is still controlled behind a flag).
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue on Mac where dragging a tab out of a window sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash on startup on Mac.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the browser sometimes doesn’t open if multiple profiles are present.
- Fixed a crash when using Shopping features.
- Fixed an issue where some websites fail to install as apps.
- Fixed a hang when using IE mode tabs.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Improved the Cookies In Use dialog.
- Fixed an issue where tabs sometimes aren’t restored after the browser is forcibly closed by a Windows Update-initiated machine restart.
- Fixed an issue where certain site data is deleted when the browser closes due to the setting to do so being turned on, even though those sites were on the exception list and thus should have been preserved.
- Fixed an issue where searching for settings sometimes causes the Settings page to go blank.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where some parts of the fullscreen Shy UI don’t respond to input.
- Fixed an issue where videos sometimes aren’t scaled or sized properly.
- Fixed an issue where the search sidebar sometimes can’t be closed.
- Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps that are installed in multiple profiles sometimes have multiple Taskbar shortcuts instead of just one.
- Fixed an issue where websites installed as apps sometimes don’t have icons on their shortcuts when they should.
- Fixed an issue where changing the copy/paste settings doesn’t affect content already on the clipboard.
- Fixed an issue where tooltips sometimes are placed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where the profile picture on the profile Settings page sometimes is broken.
- Fixed an issue where the pages that open when the browser is first opened sometimes change unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where certain navigations are blocked that shouldn’t be when Family Safety is enabled.
- Fixed an issue in kiosk mode where the browser never resets after an allotted period of time if the current page is in IE mode.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments