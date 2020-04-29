Microsoft Edge Dev channel updated with SmartScreen feature and more (change log)

Microsoft today announced the release of v84.0.495.2 build for Edge Dev channel. This new build brings SmartScreen feature that blocks potentially unwanted apps when downloaded from the web. This build also contains several bug fixed and small improvements. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build v84.0.495.2 below.
Added features:
- Added the ability for Guided Switch to offer to switch to personal profiles instead of just work or school profiles.
- Added a keyboard shortcut (Alt+Shift+R on Windows) to show the options bar in Immersive Reader.
- Added support for SmartScreen to block potentially unwanted apps that are downloaded as ClickOnce or DirectInvoke applications.
- Added the ability for developers to debug Edge instances that are running in headless mode.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where right clicking the back/forward buttons to open the Travel Log crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where clicking on the link on the History management page to clear browsing data crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to Share multiple times in quick succession sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where Edge installation on Mac sometimes hangs.
- Fixed an issue where the first IE mode tab in a window sometimes hangs on its initial navigation.
- Fixed an issue where browser sign in fails because the sign in dialog sometimes doesn’t appear.
- Fixed another issue where random renderer processes sometimes have high, consistent CPU use.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where pasting into text fields on webpages sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where Edge’s Taskbar shortcut sometimes disappears.
- Fixed an issue where apps appear in the … > Apps menu that shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where the website info flyout isn’t correct in Immersive Reader.
- Fixed an issue where certain address fields can’t be left empty when editing an address saved in Settings even though they should be able to be.
- Fixed an issue where the on-screen keyboard sometimes dismisses other popups when it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where the URL shown in Immersive Reader is the webpage’s original URL instead of one specifying that reading mode is currently active.
- Fixed an issue where the link to review security settings on the Sync settings page goes to the location for personal accounts even when signed into the browser with a work or school account.
- Fixed an issue where Collections exported to Word sometimes don’t have the language set properly.
- Fixed an issue where Guest window tabs appeared as “InPrivate” in the browser Task Manager.
- Fixed an issue where the Find on Page popup sometimes doesn’t appear when using Shy UI.
- Fixed an issue where the username displayed on the Privacy Settings page is sometimes a lot of 0’s.
Known issues:
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator. We hope that this will be improved now that version 81 is released to Stable.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
- At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.
The update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
