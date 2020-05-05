Microsoft Edge Dev channel updated with several new improvements (change log)

Microsoft today announced the release of v84.0.502.0 build for Edge Dev channel. This new build brings the ability to exit ink/highlight mode in PDFs, extra authorization for saved cards section and more. This build also contains several bug fixes and small improvements. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build v84.0.502.0 below.
Added features:
- Added a “don’t show again” option to the warning that appears when launching Edge with Administrator privileges.
- Added the ability to exit ink/highlight mode in PDFs by hitting the Esc key on the keyboard.
- Added security to the saved payment cards section of Settings by requiring extra authorization before editing a saved card.
- Added the ability for Windows Information Protection for extend to the Share feature.
- Added a red PDF highlighter color.
- Added checkboxes to the entries on the Favorites and History management pages.
- Added new Read Aloud voices.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where all webpages and extensions crash immediately upon load.
- Fixed an issue where video on certain websites like Netflix sometimes doesn’t load properly.
- Fixed an issue where viewing certain Settings pages crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where right clicking a highlighted portion of a PDF crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when signing into the browser.
- Fixed a crash on Mac.
- Fixed an issue where signing out of the browser and then attempting to sign back into the browser using the same email address fails.
- Fixed an issue where exporting a Collection to Excel or Word fails for certain Collection names.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where the Shy UI was too eager to deploy when the mouse was near the top of the screen.
- Fixed an issue where tooltips sometimes get stuck onscreen even when the Edge window is no longer in the foreground.
- Fixed an issue where autofill popups sometimes appear over website-generated popups when typing into text fields on websites.
- Fixed an issue where the Feedback dialog sometimes closes unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where websites installed as apps sometimes uninstall themselves.
- Fixed an issue where subsequent web pages from the same site sometimes can’t be installed as apps once one page from a site is.
- Fixed an issue where the title bar for websites installed as apps is sometimes too short.
- Fixed an issue with IE mode tabs where browser dialogs to log into websites are sometimes hidden.
- Fixed an issue where IE mode tabs sometimes aren’t zoomed properly.
- Fixed an issue where videos sometimes appear cut off or too small in their frame.
- Fixed an issue where searching on the Favorites management page sometimes doesn’t initially scroll the page to where the first entry is found.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the media controls sometimes appear on the Touch Bar on webpages where there is no controllable media playing.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to delete text when editing an item in a Collection sometimes exits editing unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue with the surf game where Time Trial mode sometimes doesn’t save high scores.
- Removed the back button from certain websites installed as apps.
Known issues:
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator. We hope that this will be improved now that version 81 is released to Stable.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
The update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
