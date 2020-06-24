Microsoft Edge Dev channel updated with several bug fixes (change log)

Microsoft today announced the release of v85.0.552.1 build for Edge Dev channel. This new Edge Dev channel build brings support for new management policies, several bug fixes and small improvements. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build v85.0.552.1 below.
Added features:
- Added a New Tab Page Search Box management policy. Administrative Template updates to come later.
- Added support for the Auto Open Allowed For URLs management policy from upstream Chromium.
- Added support for the Auto Open File Types management policy from upstream Chromium.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where the browser sometimes does not open.
- Fixed a crash on startup.
- Fixed a crash when printing.
- Fixed an issue where opening the Read Aloud voice options list crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where entering fullscreen mode in an installed app or website crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when importing data from other browsers.
- Fixed an issue where certain 4K video content, such as that encoded using HEVC, doesn’t play properly.
- Improved the reliability of importing passwords from other browsers.
- Fixed an issue where adding items to a Collection sometimes fails, and instead the loading spinner is shown indefinitely.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where the flag that controlled the ability to use the Block option in website Autoplay settings disappeared.
- Fixed an issue where Edge users who are signed into Windows with a work or school account sometimes don’t get automatically signed into the browser with that account, which can lead to sync errors.
- Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes have consistent GPU use even when idle.
- Fixed an issue where icons in some menus like the … menu are the wrong size.
- Fixed an issue where the New Tab page from Edge Legacy sometimes opens after an Edge update instead of the correct page.
- Fixed an issue where system notifications from websites sometimes stay onscreen indefinitely.
- Fixed an issue where the Downloads management page shows a message that a file is successfully deleted even when the deletion fails.
- Fixed an issue where autofill sometimes incorrectly suggests credentials to use in forms on websites that have never been visited before.
- Fixed an issue where autofill sometimes incorrectly suggests passwords in fields on websites that aren’t asking for a password.
- Fixed an issue where the Windows Title Bar buttons sometimes appeared in a different color than the rest of the window’s title bar.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where opening flyouts like the Add a Favorite flyout in fullscreen mode results in the flyout appearing cut off or incomplete.
- Fixed an issue where Edge is sometimes pinned to the Taskbar more than once on older versions of Windows.
- Fixed an issue where the Collections pane sometimes stays open when opening an IE mode tab.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to use the Audit tool in the F12 Dev Tools sometimes fails by hanging on start.
- Obsoleted the Enable Domain Actions Download management policy.
Known issues in this Edge Dev Channel update:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/known-issue-adblock-causing-errors-on-youtube/m-p/14… for more details.
- Clicking links from external applications while Edge is waiting to restart to apply an update sometimes results in those links not loading properly. The workaround is just to restart Edge to apply the update, and this should be fixed for users who have taken an update in the past week, but we’re keeping it in the known issues category this week just in case some users didn’t get last week’s update.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. For users with discrete GPUs, updating graphics drivers may help.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
