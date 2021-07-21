Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 93.0.957.0 with the ability to change the icon for PWAs

Microsoft today released the new v93.0.957.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to change the icon for PWAs or websites installed as apps and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to change the icon for PWAs or websites installed as apps when they’re installed.
- Added management policies (administrative templates and documentation to come):
- Added a management policy to control if OneAuth Authentication is Enforced.
- Added a management policy to control Printing a Webpage Layout.
- Added a management policy to set an Autoplay Allowlist.
- Added a management policy to give or take away Feature Flag Overrides Control.
- Added a management policy on Mac to control if MAU is Enabled, which controls if updates occur through Microsoft AutoUpdate.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where the browser doesn’t open.
- Fixed an issue on Linux where the browser doesn’t open.
- Fixed a crash when typing into the address bar.
- Fixed a crash when closing a window.
- Fixed a crash when spellcheck is enabled.
- Fixed a crash on startup when certain extensions are installed.
- Fixed a crash when closing certain popups.
- Fixed a crash when playing certain videos.
- Fixed an issue where PWAs can’t be installed or repaired.
- Fixed a crash on Mac when syncing Collections.
- Fixed an issue where pressing F6 sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed a hang when closing the browser.
- Fixed an issue where the browser sometimes can’t be uninstalled and gives an error saying to close all windows and try again.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where certain videos don’t have any sound.
- Fixed an issue where websites pinned to the Taskbar sometimes unexpectedly disappear.
- Fixed an issue on Linux where the Password Settings page is blank.
- Fixed an issue where certain AV1 or HEVC videos don’t play.
- Fixed an issue on Linux where tabs sometimes disappear visually from the tab band.
- Fixed an issue where the cookie exceptions list in the delete browsing data settings sometimes doesn’t remember changes.
- Fixed an issue where the PDF viewer sometimes reports being on a different page than it actually is.
- Fixed an issue where the button to set the Default browser in Settings doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where the management policy to import browsing data sometimes misses data.
- Fixed an issue where dragging an image into a Collection sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where the arrow keys sometimes can’t be used to move the cursor when editing a text note in a Collection.
- Fixed an issue where empty text notes sometimes crash the Collections pane.
- Fixed an issue where the Collections pane sometimes doesn’t fully load.
- Fixed an issue where profiles sometimes say Not Syncing when it’s not expected that there should be any message.
- Fixed an issue where the site information popup sometimes doesn’t open properly.
- Fixed an issue where the option to open a downloaded PDF in the system viewer doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where password health and leak alerts sometimes don’t appear in Settings.
- Fixed an issue where pages sometimes don’t get translated when it’s expected that they should be.
- Fixed an issue where context menu options on certain popups don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a profile sometimes unexpectedly opens a Kids Mode window.
- Fixed an issue where autofill popups sometimes don’t appear if the text in the textbox has a misspelling that triggers the spellcheck popup.
- Fixed an issue in WebView2 where files with certain names sometimes fail to download.
- Fixed an issue in WebView2 where microphones sometimes can’t be used because permission requests are never shown.
- Fixed an issue where PDFs that should have Information Protection applied to them don’t.
- Fixed an issue where browser windows sometimes open unexpectedly if extensions are installed.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
