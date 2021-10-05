Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 96.0.1032.0 with voice typing in web pages and more

Microsoft today released the new v96.0.1032.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with voice typing in web pages for Windows 11 users, ability to move a tab to a different profile and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features and bug fixes:
- Added an item to the menu when right-clicking tabs that moves the tab to a different profile, even if no windows for that profile are currently open.
- Enabled voice typing in web pages on Windows 11.
- Added a button to the main feedback dialog to easily get to the “Recreate my problem” sub-dialog.
- Added an X to close certain toast notifications that appear when managing Collections.
- Added a button to exit Immersive Reader on iPad.
- Added improved messaging when the Web Widget fails to open because an extension disabled it.
Edge Dev Improved Reliability:
- Fixed a crash when opening a window to a profile when a window for another profile is open.
- Fixed a crash when viewing Settings in a Guest window.
- Fixed a crash when using Internet Explorer mode.
- Mobile:
- Fixed a crash on Android when using third-party autofill providers.
- Fixed a crash on Android when downloading something.
- Fixed a crash on iPad.
- Fixed some crashes on Android 12.
- Fixed a crash in WebView2 apps when opening a context menu (Issue 1744).
Changed Behavior:
- Fixed an issue where enabling spellchecking for multiple languages resulted in only one language getting spellcheck results.
- Fixed an issue where opening a new window from the Favorites or History management pages fails.
- Fixed an issue where importing data from other browsers sometimes fails in certain languages.
- Fixed an issue where certain kinds of browser history are able to be deleted even when deleting history is disabled by management policy.
- Fixed an issue where editing a text note in a Collection sometimes isn’t possible because the pane automatically scrolls to where the note isn’t visible.
- Fixed an issue where entering Kids mode unnecessarily adds badging to browser shortcuts.
- Fixed an issue where websites that ask for permission to use a 2-Factor Authentication device result in a blank permission dialog.
- Fixed an issue where setting a website installed as an app to run when the device starts up via the app’s post-install dialog isn’t reflected in the Apps management page.
- Fixed an issue where there is no indication that a download has started in websites installed as apps.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the button in Settings to restart the browser doesn’t actually restart it.
- Fixed an issue where input sometimes doesn’t work when mini menus are visible.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget doesn’t respond to touchscreen input.
- Fixed an issue on Xbox where the Setting to open a specific page on browser startup doesn’t work.
- Mobile:
- Fixed an issue where signing into the browser sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where signing into the browser sometimes fails after updating the app.
- Fixed an issue where company resources are sometimes blocked with a “You can’t get there from here” error even though the device and browser are signed into the company properly.
- Fixed an issue where setting the default search provider sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where certain websites can’t be logged into in InPrivate.
- Fixed an issue on Android 12 where autofill data save prompts sometimes don’t appear when they should.
- Fixed an issue where data is sometimes inadvertently imported from other browsers multiple times in a row, leading to duplicate data.
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments