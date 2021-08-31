Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 95.0.997.1 with the ability to sync payment cards and more

Microsoft today released the new v95.0.997.1 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to sync payment cards, ability to use the keyboard keys to ink on PDFs and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to use the keyboard keys to ink on PDFs and web captures.
- Enabled by default the ability to sync payment cards by uploading payment card data filled in webpages to a Microsoft account.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where interacting with autofill popups sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when dragging tabs between windows.
- Fixed a tab crash.
- Fixed a crash when closing tabs that contain Office documents.
- Fixed a crash when editing saved passwords in Settings.
- Fixed a crash on Mac when the management policy to Force Sign In is provisioned.
- Mobile issues:
- Fixed a crash when organizing favorites.
- Fixed a crash when deleting a favorite.
- Fixed a crash on launch.
- Fixed a crash when signing out of the browser.
- Fixed an issue where the browser fails to open.
- Fixed a hang when navigating to malicious sites that are blocked by SmartScreen.
- Fixed an issue where WebView2 apps sometimes crash soon after launching (Issue 1678).
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where searching Settings causes it to go blank.
- Fixed an issue where some Settings can’t be searched for.
- Fixed an issue where profiles get signed out or duplicated after updating the browser.
- Fixed an issue where a custom scale when printing isn’t retained between prints.
- Fixed an issue where the option to change a password in Password Settings doesn’t do anything.
- Fixed an issue where Rebates sometimes fail to be applied.
- Fixed an issue where Rebates sometimes fail with an error.
- Fixed an issue where Coupons sometimes aren’t found when they should be.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget doesn’t display properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget is missing some UI.
- Fixed an issue where MHT files sometimes don’t render properly.
- Mobile issues:
- Fixed an issue where the preference for desktop vs. mobile sites is sometimes reset after installing an update.
- Fixed an issue where signing into the browser sometimes fails for work and school accounts.
- Fixed an issue where navigating to certain websites takes an inordinate amount of time.
- WebView2 issues:
- Fixed an issue where a white flash sometimes appears when loading dark content (Issue 1621).
- Fixed an issue where more DLLs than necessary are sometimes added to projects (Issue 709).
- Fixed an issue where the wrong certificate is sometimes selected from the ClientCertificateRequested event (Issue 1666).
- Fixed an issue where a WebView object is sometimes not defined properly (Issue 1144).
- Fixed an issue where minimizing a WebView2 application sets focus incorrectly (Issue 238).
- Fixed an issue with error handling.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
