The Collections feature in Microsoft Edge helps you organize and save groups of content such as links, images, text, and notes across multiple sites, pages, and browser sessions, which in turn, help you stay organized. People use Collections to capture their favorite design ideas, recipes, home improvement links, and even to research their next big purchase across multiple sites.

And if you’re someone who uses the Collections feature a lot, chances are you sometimes find it difficult to find your collections. Microsoft is now making it slightly easier for you by adding a small improvement to the Collections feature. Microsoft Edge now gives you the option to sort Collections items by date and name, thus making it easier for you to find your Collections items. However, the ability to sort Collections items is available only for Edge Canary(Version 86.0.614.0 and above) users. Notably, you don’t have to enable a flag to use the feature.

In order to find your Collection items, all you need to do is click on the three-dot view option(…), and then you’ll see multiple options, including ”Sort by date created’ and ‘Sort by name.’ Now you know what to do.

The Collections improvement is currently limited to Microsoft Edge Canary, but it will also become available for Edge Stable users once the feature is ready for the prime time. It’s worth noting that since the feature is currently in the testing phase, the feature might not work as you’d expect, so you should keep your expectations low.

Source: u/Leopeva64-2