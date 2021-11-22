Today Microsoft released Microsoft Edge Build 96.0.1054.29 as part of their regular 4-weekly update cycle.

The update brings Webview improvements, new PWA features and Quick Links for Office apps, but the most interesting is probable a new Super Dooper Secure Mode which users can enable on dodgy sites.

The Super Duper Secure Mode in Edge disables the JIT and enables new security mitigations. These include enabling the new Controlflow Enforcement Technology (CET) in Edge render process and in the future adding support for Web Assembly, Arbitrary Code Guard (ACG), and other new security mitigations.

Microsoft hopes Super Duper Secure Mode will be ”something that changes the modern exploit landscape and significantly raises the cost of exploitation for attackers”.

See the full changelog below:

Cloud Site List Management for IE mode in Public Preview. Cloud Site List Management lets you manage your site lists for IE mode in the cloud without needing an on-premises infrastructure to host your organization’s site list. You can access the Cloud Site List Management feature using the Microsoft Edge Site Lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see the Cloud Site List Management for IE mode (Public Preview) article.

We’re adding dictionary functionality to the mini-toolbar to assist in your reading and research. You’ll be able to look up the spelling and definitions of words more quickly and easily in the Immersive Reader experience. Learn how to solve math problems with Math Solver. We’re excited to announce that you can use Math Solver in Microsoft Edge to get help with a wide range of mathematical concepts. These concepts range from elementary arithmetic and quadratic equations to trigonometry and calculus. Math Solver lets you take a picture of a handwritten or printed math problem and then provides an instant solution with step-by-step instructions to help you learn how to reach the solution without help. Math Solver also comes with a mathematical keyboard that you can use to easily type math problems. This keyboard eliminates the need to search around a traditional keyboard to find the math characters you need. After solving your problem, Math Solver provides options to continue learning with quizzes, worksheets, and video tutorials.

New Policies

ApplicationGuardUploadBlockingEnabled Prevents files from being uploaded while in Application Guard

AudioProcessHighPriorityEnabled Allow the audio process to run with priority above normal on Windows

AutoLaunchProtocolsComponentEnabled AutoLaunch Protocols Component Enabled

BrowserLegacyExtensionPointsBlockingEnabled Enable browser legacy extension point blocking

CrossOriginWebAssemblyModuleSharingEnabled Specifies whether WebAssembly modules can be sent cross-origin

DisplayCapturePermissionsPolicyEnabled Specifies whether the display-capture permissions-policy is checked or skipped

EfficiencyMode Configure when efficiency mode should become active

ForceSyncTypes Configure the list of types that are included for synchronization

InternetExplorerIntegrationComplexNavDataTypes Configure whether form data and HTTP headers will be sent when entering or exiting Internet Explorer mode

InternetExplorerModeToolbarButtonEnabled Show the Reload in Internet Explorer mode button in the toolbar

InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenHeightAdjustment Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open heights sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages

InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenWidthAdjustment Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open widths sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages

IntranetFileLinksEnabled Allow intranet zone file URL links from Microsoft Edge to open in Windows File Explorer

NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled Enable new SmartScreen library

PrintPostScriptMode Print PostScript Mode

PrintRasterizePdfDpi Print Rasterize PDF DPI

RendererAppContainerEnabled Enable renderer in app container

ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior

SharedLinksEnabled Show links shared from Microsoft 365 apps in History

TyposquattingCheckerEnabled Configure Edge TyposquattingChecker

VisualSearchEnabled Visual search enabled

The latest version of the Edge browser can be installed simply by restarting your browser.