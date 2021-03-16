Microsoft has updated Edge in the Beta channel.

The update, which takes the browser to version 90.0.818.8, brings a number of improvements to the first Chromium 90 release in the beta channel.

That includes resizable vertical tabs, better inking in PDFs, better favourite and history search, the ability to sort collections, and Kids Mode, which can be accessed via the profile picker.

In Kids Mode profile, you will have features like custom browser themes, kid-friendly content, browsing based on an allow list, and Bing SafeSearch set to strict. Once the Kids Mode profile is active, password is required to switch to a regular profile.

The Edge Beta browser can be downloaded from Microsoft here.

via Neowin