Microsoft becomes a Strategic Member of the Eclipse Foundation

Back in 2016, Microsoft joined the Eclipse Foundation as a Solutions Member to collaborate more closely with the Eclipse community to deliver a great set of tools and services for all development teams. Today, Microsoft announced that it is advancing its support of the Eclipse Foundation AISBL by expanding its participation to a Strategic Member. Also, Stephen Walli, Principal Program Manager, Azure Office of the CTO, will be joining the Foundation’s board of directors.

Here’s why Microsoft is expanding its support to Eclipse Foundation:

The Eclipse Foundation remains a vital cornerstone of the Java ecosystem. Microsoft is committed to Java developers and the health of the Java ecosystem, actively participating in Eclipse Adoptium (formerly AdoptOpenJDK) and other projects. Expanding our involvement with the Foundation as a Strategic Member will help advance modern Java initiatives in the spirit of open source.

The Eclipse Foundation also has close ties with core parts of the Java community with the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE (the successor to Java EE), and MicroProfile projects hosted there. For Microsoft and its partners, the Eclipse Foundation was the logical choice for AdoptOpenJDK to continue that mission. As a vendor-neutral, multi-vendor initiative, Eclipse Adoptium continues to be a leading provider of fully compatible, high-quality distributions of Java runtimes based on OpenJDK source code.

The Eclipse Foundation is expanding its role through working groups and many of these working groups are important to Microsoft and its partners. Recent work around the Eclipse Dataspace Connector and Eclipse Tractus-X are examples of new work beginning at the Eclipse Foundation in working groups in which Microsoft has an interest in participating.

Source: Microsoft