Microsoft announces several new capabilities across Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform

At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced several new capabilities across Dynamic 365 and Microsoft Power Platform.

Microsoft announced a new first-party voice channel for Dynamics 365 Customer Service to streamline contact center operations. Microsoft also announced new add-ins for Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management to improve supply chain visibility allowing customers to quickly respond to changing demand and supply.

Until now, Power BI Premium was available as a capacity license for an organization. Microsoft today announced that Power BI Premium Per User will be available in public preview starting in November, and will be generally available in spring 2021.

Find the full list of new announcements below.

Low code updates for professional developers with an integrated Power Apps and Azure API Management experience to scale solutions through Power Apps with low-code and distribute through Microsoft Teams for massive scale

Power Platform SDLC (software development lifecycle) workflows and templates with GitHub Actions

Power Virtual Agents and Azure Bot Framework integration to build bots with no code, plus a simpler, one-click publishing experience on Microsoft Teams

Deeper Power Apps and Teams integration: Power Apps authoring app inside Teams; Project Oakdale for a free low code data platform; and, Teams visual style support.

The public preview of the Power BI app for Teams

Two new Power BI offerings: Power BI Premium Per User as an entry point to Premium and a new on-demand capacity scale option for Premium customers

The public preview of Power Automate Desktop, bringing robotic process automation (RPA) to every desktop

A new first-party voice channel for Dynamics 365 Customer Service, built on Azure Communication Services

Two new add-ins for Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management: Cloud and Edge Scale Unit and Inventory Visibility

The October general availability of Dynamics 365 Project Operations

Source: Microsoft