Microsoft releases new cumulative updates for all supported versions of Windows 10

Microsoft today released new Cumulative Updates for all supported versions of Windows 10. These new Cumulative Updates include security improvements and updates to storing and managing files. Find the full change log below.
KB4571756 (OS Build 19041.508):
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen).
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
KB4574727 (OS Builds 18362.1082 and 18363.1082):
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen).
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
KB4570333 (OS Build 17763.1457):
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
KB4577032 (OS Build 17134.1726):
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen).
- Updates time zone information for the Yukon, Canada.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security in the Microsoft Store.
- Updates an issue with unexpected notifications related to changing default applications settings.
KB4577041 (OS Build 16299.2107):
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.
- Updates to improve security in the Microsoft Store.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
KB4577021 (OS Build 15063.2500):
- Updates time zone information for the Yukon, Canada.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.
- Updates to improve security in the Microsoft Store.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
KB4577015 (OS Build 14393.3930):
- Updates time zone information for the Yukon, Canada.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security in the Microsoft Store.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
KB4577049 (OS Build 10240.18696):
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
