Microsoft CFO Amy Hood has suggested that the Xbox Series X will release during November 2020.

The Xbox Series X release date tease comes during an interview with journalist Dina Bass after asking the Microsoft CFO if the upcoming console was on track to release during the “November” holidays.

Hood reportedly confirmed that the Xbox Series X console is currently on track to release for this November, succinctly responding with a simple “yes”.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox is still on track for the November holidays launch. — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

Microsoft has been rather tight-lipped about the release date of their next-gen console. While one slip-up suggested the console could release this Thanksgiving – that would be November 26th – other sources claim that the console will release sooner than that.

A Microsoft Store listing for the upcoming Xbox Series X launch title Yakuza: Like A Dragon revealed a release date of November 13th. With the upcoming JRPG set to be a launch title for Microsoft’s next-gen console, this is likely when the console will release.