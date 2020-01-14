Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticizes Indian government’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Generally, we don’t see CEOs of MNCs criticizing policies of governments. At an event in NYC, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticized Indian government’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As per CAA, India will grant citizenship for immigrants belonging to most religions except Islam. “I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” Nadella told BuzzFeed News Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith. Read his full response on this issue below.

After Satya’s criticism went viral online, Microsoft offered an official statement from Satya Nadella. Check out the statement below, it seems to be more subtle.

Source: Buzzfeednews