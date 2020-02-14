In many ways, the HoloLens 2 was the first commercial refinement of the experimental HoloLens 1, and Microsoft has worked hard to make the headset more suitable for enterprise use.

It appears the interest Microsoft has raised in the augmented reality headset has outstripped Microsoft’s ability to produce the device.

The HoloLens 2 went on sale in September 2019 and was meant to ship by November 2019. On twitter, developers are however complaining that their orders are still to ship, and HoloLens head Alex Kipman has admitted that the company is prioritising larger companies.

I am sorry to hear that folks. I understand the frustration. We have been building them as fast as we can, and we have been distributing them to our big enterprise accounts first. I will have news to share with everyone who is waiting soon. A bit more patience, I promise. — Alex Kipman (@akipman) February 14, 2020

Kipman said Microsoft will share more news about availability soon.

The HoloLens 2 contains several pieces of custom hardware, but it is likely the optics, which tends to have low yields, which are the bottleneck.

Are any of our readers stuck in HoloLens 2 limbo? Let us know below.