Another technology conference has fallen by the wayside due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft has cancelled its 5th March IoT Action even in Melbourne, reportedly following a number of customers and partners withdrawing.

“After close consultation with our partners and community, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the IoT in Action Melbourne event this March 5, 2020,” Microsoft told prospective attendees by email. “Microsoft regrets any inconvenience to IoT in Action sponsors and registrants.

“We are canceling this event because many of our customer[s] and partners are no longer able to attend, and us continuing to hold the event would no longer meet our business goals.

“Thank you for your continued support of IoT in Action and we will be in touch shortly with details of upcoming events,” Microsoft said.

The event was aimed at building new IoT experiences and rapid innovation via the intelligent edge and is part of a tour which includes 30 cities so far.

The Melbourne IoT Action event is not the first to be cancelled, and we assume more will follow in the future.

There has been a cascading series of technology conference cancellations, starting with Mobile World Congress 2020, following by GDC and then Facebook’s F8 conference. Microsoft’s Build conference in May is also believed to be at risk.

Via ARNNet