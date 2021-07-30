Microsoft and BT announce partnership to develop voice calling solutions

BT, UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider, and Microsoft yesterday announced a new partnership involving enterprise voice, cyber security and industry-focused services.

As part of this partnership, BT will be able to deliver its own branded global managed voice services directly through Microsoft Teams. BT mentioned that the number of users of BT’s managed Microsoft Teams has almost doubled during the past 12 months.

Microsoft and BT will design and launch a new generation of managed security services to enable and protect the modern collaborative workplace. BT and Microsoft will also work together on further enhancing sustainability credentials within their supply chains and join forces on promoting digital skills in the communities.

Omar Abbosh, Corporate Vice President of Industry Solutions at Microsoft, said: “The partnership announced today by Microsoft and BT is just the start of an exciting, shared journey of innovation and collaboration that will shape the future of telecoms. By transitioning global managed voice services to the cloud, BT can use Microsoft’s cutting-edge tools to develop new communications services that meet the needs and demands of today’s customers. By aligning our visions for communication, connectivity, security and digital technology, Microsoft and BT will support real growth for businesses across the world.”

Bas Burger, CEO of Global at BT, said: “BT and Microsoft are at the forefront of innovation in global digital platforms and connectivity that will take technology and communication beyond limits. This partnership will ensure all of Microsoft’s solutions work ‘Best on BT’ and support both companies’ commitments to improving digital skills in the community.”

Source: Microsoft