Microsoft announces the broadcast development kit for Teams

Microsoft today announced the availability of broadcast development kit for Teams. This new development kit will allow media organizations to integrate Teams directly into their cloud production workflows running on Microsoft Azure. With this kit, you can directly extract the audio and video content of a Teams meeting or call from Microsoft’s cloud and send it to your online cloud studio.
Microsoft Teams Broadcast Development Kit features:
- Audio/video in and out via SRT
- Audio/video in and out via RTMP
- Sample web portal to manage the feeds
- Sample meeting extension to manage the feeds as a line-of-business app
You can learn more about this development kit here.
Source: Microsoft
