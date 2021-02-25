Microsoft has brought list sharing from personal accounts to work accounts in Microsoft To Do.

List sharing in To Do was originally restricted to sharing between personal accounts and sharing between work (or school) accounts within the same organization. However, many users wanted to be able to share between personal and work accounts.

Microsoft listened to the feedback and today announced that you can now share lists from personal accounts to work accounts in Microsoft To Do.

To Do supports list sharing for the following scenarios:

Sharing between personal Microsoft accounts.

Sharing between accounts within the same place of work or education.

Sharing between personal accounts and work accounts. Work accounts can join lists owned by personal accounts provided enterprise admins have enabled this feature for their respective organizations. However, personal accounts cannot join lists owned by work accounts.

Whether it’s a grocery list that your spouse wants to share from a personal account with your work account or a work-related list that an external vendor team can share from their personal accounts with your work account, collaborating on To Do is now much easier. You can read up on list sharing here.

via DrWindows