Microsoft is continuing to beef up the Setting page in the new Edge browser with relevant links and items, with the latest addition being a link to the Windows 10 Family Safety settings.

The link was added in Edge Canary 82.0.456.0 and takes you directly to the Family Safety page, which can otherwise be reached by going to Settings > Accounts >Family & other users.

On the page, users are able to add accounts for their children, and apple content restrictions, screen time limits, game time limits and more.

Microsoft recently added links to setting Edge as your Default Browser, and also a page encouraging users to use Edge on their phone, and Microsoft pointedly suggests that Family Settings will not work if your child uses any other browser.

The feature should be rolling out to Edge Dev users in the coming weeks.

Via Techdows