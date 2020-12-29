Deal Alert: Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse now available for just $14.99

Last year, Microsoft announced its updated standard Bluetooth Mouse. The Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse comes with a compact design and features a choice of 4 colors (Mint, Black, Peach and Pastel Blue). This mouse will offer up to 12 months of battery life. It connects to your Windows 10 laptop via Bluetooth 5.0 LE. You can also pair to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable Swift Pair.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse highlights:

Your go-to, go-anywhere mouse — compact, modern design fits comfortably in your hand.

Complements your laptop and your style with a choice of colors — matte black, pastel blue, peach, and mint.

True wireless freedom — Connects to your windows 10 laptop via Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Connect to your windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair.

Fast tracking sensor, for smooth tracking on most surfaces.

Precise navigation across documents and websites with dedicated scroll wheel.

You can now buy this mouse for just $14.99 from Amazon US.