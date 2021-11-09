Microsoft Bing introduces new shopping features that will save you time and money

Microsoft Bing has introduced new shopping focused features that will save you time and money and help you make the right purchase decision.

When you search for products on Bing, you can now get insights on item popularity, price across multiple stores, and deals. In addition, there is a new simplified checkout process. Find the details below.

You can now see “sales” and “price drops” marked on applicable items, alongside deal rankings that are “good”, “great”, or “epic”.

You can now compare prices across stores or find a product’s price history over time, in just one click! The insights are show on all items for which we have relevant data.

You can now find products that are “top viewed,” “highly rated”, or “currently trending” within a category from across the web.

When you are ready to buy, you can easily see if the item is available for “curbside pickup,” or can try the new “Buy Now” feature for Amazon products that directly adds the item to Amazon’s cart.

Microsoft also highlighted that it has started the roll out of express checkout feature on Microsoft Edge to make purchase just a few clicks on any website.

