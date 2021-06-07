Microsoft is changing the name of the Windows Virtual Desktop to Azure Virtual Desktop

Back in 2019, Microsoft launched the Windows Virtual Desktop service to deliver a multi-user Windows 10 experience from the cloud. Windows Virtual Desktop also delivered simplified management, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environments. Today, Microsoft announced that it is changing the name of the Windows Virtual Desktop to Azure Virtual Desktop.

In addition to the rebranding, Microsoft also announced the following two features for Azure Virtual Desktop:

Ability to join Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines directly to Azure Active Directory (AAD) and connect to the virtual machines from any device with basic credentials.

You can now enroll Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines in Microsoft Endpoint Manager and manage them in the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center.

Streamlined onboarding experience.

Microsoft today announced a monthly per-user access pricing option for Azure Virtual Desktop.

$5.50 per user per month (Apps)

$10 per user per month (Apps + Desktops)

Source: Microsoft