Microsoft announces Azure Government Top Secret targeting government organizations

Microsoft today announced Azure Government Top Secret, a new cloud service that meets government mission requirements. Microsoft is now working with the US Government on accreditation. Azure Government Top Secret regions will offer the same capabilities as Azure (commercial), Azure Government, and Azure Government Secret.

In addition to Azure Government Top Secret, Microsoft today announced several new services in Azure Government Secret. Find the list below.

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

Azure Container Instances

Azure Sentinel

Azure Security Center

Azure Monitor

Microsoft also announced the following related to Modular Data Centers.

The network high availability (HA) module for the MDC that provides network resiliency through multiple satellite communication partners in different orbits. Network resiliency is delivered via SATCOM links through our continuously growing ecosystem of SATCOM partners like SpaceX and SES, for continuity of operations (COOP) during fiber failover.

The high availability power module, which adds resiliency where customers need it, providing an on-demand way to add additional power stability resources in a form factor that is as transportable as the MDC. For deployments with intermittent or unreliable power, transitioning between multiple power sources will keep MDC workloads up and running.

Source: Microsoft