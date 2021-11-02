The new Azure Chaos Studio helps organizations simulate real-world outages

During Ignite 2021, Microsoft today announced a new Azure service called Azure Chaos Studio that will help developers to improve their app resilience through disruption. Azure Chaos Studio is a fully managed experimentation platform that will allow developers to simulate real-world outages.
- Chaos Studio gives customers the chance to disrupt their apps intentionally to identify gaps and plan mitigations before those issues affect users.
- For example, it may observe how apps will respond against real-world disruptions, such as network latency, unexpected storage outages, secrets expiring or a full datacenter outage.
The Azure Chaos Studio service is now in preview.
Source: Microsoft
