The new Azure Chaos Studio helps organizations simulate real-world outages

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Azure Icon new update

During Ignite 2021, Microsoft today announced a new Azure service called Azure Chaos Studio that will help developers to improve their app resilience through disruption. Azure Chaos Studio is a fully managed experimentation platform that will allow developers to simulate real-world outages.

  • Chaos Studio gives customers the chance to disrupt their apps intentionally to identify gaps and plan mitigations before those issues affect users.
  • For example, it may observe how apps will respond against real-world disruptions, such as network latency, unexpected storage outages, secrets expiring or a full datacenter outage.

The Azure Chaos Studio service is now in preview.

Source: Microsoft

