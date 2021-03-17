Microsoft to deliver Azure Availability Zones in every country with a datacenter region by the end of this year

Azure Availability Zones are physically and logically separated datacenters with their own independent power source, network, and cooling. Availability Zones are separate locations within an Azure region. Microsoft today announced that they will deliver Azure Availability Zones in every country with a datacenter region by the end of this year. Microsoft also announced that every new datacenter region it launches going forward will have Availability Zones.

Highlights of today’s announcement:

By end of 2021, every country in which we operate a datacenter region will deliver Azure Availability Zones (AZs).

Every new datacenter region we launch going forward will include Azure Availability Zones.

Over the last 12 months we have enabled Availability Zones in five datacenter regions, and this week we launched Availability Zones in Brazil South.

We are continuing to expand zonal capabilities, and in 2021, all foundational and mainstream Azure services will be AZ enabled.

We recently launched the Azure Well-Architected Framework—a set of guiding tenets that can be used to improve the quality and resilience of a workload.

You can read about the above in detail from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft