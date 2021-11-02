Microsoft today announced the availability of SQL Server 2022 preview

At Ignite 2022, Microsoft today announced the preview of SQL Server 2022. According to Microsoft, SQL Server 2022 will be the most cloud-connected release of the product yet. SQL Server 2022 will be integrated with Azure Synapse Link and Azure Purview to enable organizations to drive deeper insights, predictions and governance from their data at scale.

SQL Server 2022 will feature high availability and disaster recovery (HA/DR) live migration without downtime, no-ETL (extract, transform and load) connections to cloud analytics, and more.

Performance and scalability are automatically enhanced via built-in intelligence.

Finally, SQL Server 2022 will be supported across languages and platforms, including Linux, Windows and Kubernetes.

Source: Microsoft