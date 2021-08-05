EV maker Arrival partnering with Microsoft to develop its Automotive Open Data Platform

EV maker Arrival recently announced that its automated driving system (ADS) has successfully completed a live demonstration at a fully functioning parcel depot in the UK. Today, Arrival announced that it is co-developing its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft. Arrival will be using Microsoft Azure to develop its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry.

Partnership details:

Arrival plans to develop models with Microsoft that simplify the sharing of data within a mobility and freight ecosystem. These multi-tenant data ownership models will also increase the utility of shared data and serve as a foundation for multiple different stakeholders – including OEMs, suppliers, cities, and freight and logistics companies – to securely and responsibly analyse these swathes of data and apply valuable insights to their business.

The resulting open data platform will use Azure and machine learning to extract insights from the data, and edge computing to minimise vehicle-to-cloud data flow.

“Arrival is bringing zero-emission mobility solutions to communities globally. Data management and analysis is crucial to bringing customized, affordable and equitable solutions to the world. With the rapid advances in technology across all areas, we need a standardised way of collecting, assimilating and sharing that data so all can share in the full benefits of what connected vehicles can bring,” said Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival. “Working closely with Microsoft to develop and then demonstrate the huge advantages of having an open data platform for vehicles and fleets will be truly ground-breaking for companies and cities around the world.”

“Microsoft has always been at the forefront of enabling customer and partner ecosystems to make effective use of their data. The automotive industry will benefit from better capabilities to standardise and share data, and we are pleased to collaborate with Arrival to accelerate the development of their open data platform for vehicles and fleets,” said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry, Microsoft.

Source: Arrival