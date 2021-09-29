Microsoft has been updating numerous apps for their new Windows 11 operating system, including a much-revamped Photos app.

Now it appears they are also working on a new media player, which was leaked inadvertently during the Windows Insider webcast.

While pausing a video some of the controls of the new media player was revealed, which is clearly different from the Movies and TV app.

This includes the ability to change tracks and shuffle the play-list, features missing from the Movies and TV app.

Microsoft has not announced the new app yet, so it may be some time before it is fully revealed.

via WindowsLatest