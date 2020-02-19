Microsoft announces several new and enhanced features across its Dynamics 365 business applications

Microsoft has already announced more than 400 new and updated features in the 2020 wave 1 release of Dynamics 365 applications. Today, Microsoft announced several new and enhanced AI features that are coming to Dynamics 365 business applications in the coming months. Here are some of the key new features announced by Microsoft:

Dynamics 365 Customer Insights – New first and third-party data connections to further enrich customer profiles that can be updated and activated in real-time, as well as enabling deeper insights with Azure Synapse Analytics and integrations with Microsoft Forms Pro, the simple, powerful enterprise survey solution.

– A new product coming to preview in May, Dynamics 365 Finance Insights accelerates digital transformation by bringing the power of AI into finance processes. As organizations look to make decisions rapidly, reduce risk and focus on strategic initiatives, it is critical to free finance from repetitive, time consuming and low value daily activities. Dynamics 365 Project Operations – A new product that connects cross-functional project teams, Dynamics 365 Project Operations provides the visibility, collaboration, and insight needed to drive the success of project-centric organizations. Dynamics 365 Project Operations is built on Microsoft’s unified business cloud and leverages rich history across front and back office, as well as project management.

You can find more details about these features in the source link below. These new features will be available to Dynamics 365 users between April and September 2020, the 2020 wave 1 release. Microsoft will share more information on Dynamic 365 applications at its Business Applications Virtual Launch event on April 2nd.

Source: Microsoft