Microsoft today announced a revamped search experience for Power BI service that will allow users to easily search for reports, dashboards, apps, and workspaces. The new search box will be available in the top header of the Power BI service, allowing users to perform search from any Power BI service page. You can learn more about this new search experience below:

When expanding the search box for the first time, you will see your last five most recently visited artifacts.

artifacts. The search algorithm will suggest results based on your previous activity in the Power BI service.

in the Power BI service. The new search results page will display a list of the content that matches the keyword term and additional metadata such as type and owner.

This new search experience in Power BI is rolling out from today. It will be available for all Power BI users by March 16, 2020.

Four years after its general availability, Microsoft Power BI has emerged as a dominant BI platform for the enterprise. In the recent Forrester Wave report for Enterprise BI Platforms (Vendor-Managed), Q3 2019, Microsoft Power BI was recognized as a leader. Power BI also scored the highest score in both strategy and market presence.

Source: Power BI