Early this week, Microsoft announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. Even in the last quarter, Microsoft paid the same dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable Sep 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on Aug 20, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be Aug 19, 2020.

You can check out Microsoft’s dividend history over the years from the image below.

Source: Microsoft