Microsoft announces its first product feature powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3

In May 2020, OpenAI announced GPT-3 (Generative Pretrained Transformer 3), a groundbreaking autoregressive language model. GPT-3 is the largest and most advanced language model in the world and is trained on Azure’s AI supercomputer. In September 2020, Microsoft announced that it is partnering with OpenAI to exclusively license GPT-3 which will allow Microsoft to leverage its technical innovations to develop and deliver advanced AI solutions for its customers, and create solutions based on this advanced natural language generation.

At Build 2021, Microsoft today announced its first product features powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3. GPT-3 will be integrated in Microsoft Power Apps, a low code app development platform. With this capability, a Power Apps user creating an e-commerce app can describe a programming goal using conversational language like “find products where the name starts with ‘kids.’” A fine-tuned GPT-3 model then offers choices for transforming the command into a Microsoft Power Fx formula, such as “Filter(‘BC Orders’ Left(‘Product Name’,4)=”Kids”).

The new feature will be available in public preview in the English language in the US by the end of June.

“GPT-3 is the most powerful natural language processing model that we have in the market, so for us to be able to use it to help our customers is tremendous,” said Bryony Wolf, Power Apps product marketing manager. “This is really the first time you’re seeing in a mainstream consumer product the ability for customers to have their natural language transformed into code.”

