Microsoft has a bundle of surprises for gamers this June through different games coming to Xbox Game Pass starting from the 1st to the 7th day of the month. There are a total of six games to enjoy, including For Honor: Marching Fire Edition and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get the chance to get their hands on four more games this month: Madden NFL 22: MUT MVP Bundle, Eternal Return: Skins and Boosts Premium Bundle, Smite: Slipknot Starter Pass, and Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Pack. The latter will be available on June 7, while the first three are available now.

Additionally, Xbox announced some DLC game updates available now for players – No Man’s Sky: Leviathan Expedition (available now) and the Sea of Thieves: Lost Sands Adventure (only available until June 9). Two more DLC game updates available today are the Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – Knights of the Mediterranean DLC with a 10% discount and Microsoft Flights Simulator – Top Gun: Maverick Expansion, which is free.

On the other hand, here are the six games coming to Xbox Game Pass from June 1 to 7:

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

June 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Marching Fire has a lot to offer to players this time. With this edition, players have access to a new strategic 4v4 PvP mode called Breach, where defending or attacking a castle is the priority. There’s also the Arcade Mode with an unlimited solo or co-op battle experience. Plus, you get to choose how you want to handle your battles using any of the 16 unique and customizable heroes across four factions.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

June 2 (Console and PC)

This is the complete package every Ninja Gaiden series fan is waiting for. Players can enjoy not just one or two games from the series but a total of three. The collection includes previously released game modes and DLC costumes in all titles.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

June 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Assassin’s Creed Origins will take you on a more mysterious journey as you unearth dark secrets and forgotten myths. Explore mysterious Ancient Egypt, sail down the Nile, and enter the Great Pyramids as you revisit the founding of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Chorus

June 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Follow the story of Nara, Circle’s former deadliest warrior but now its mortal enemy. Control her and her sentient ship Forsaken to annihilate the dark cult that created her, including hordes of enemy starfighters, titanic battleships, and unknown Void entities. Explore the galaxy and sprawling space stations and master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and deadly mind-bending abilities in this space-combat shooter.

Disc Room

June 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Disc Room takes you to the year 2089, where a giant disc appears in the orbit of Jupiter. You will be a brave scientist wearing an oversized space suit who needs to explore this sprawling intergalactic slaughterhouse. Face spinning discs of different types and sizes, and be sure not to be sliced in half! Move from one room to another while solving puzzles and avoiding the discs’ sharp blades.

Spacelines from the Far Out

June 7 (Console and PC) ID@Xbox

In this co-op adventure game, you and your friends will manage an intergalactic travel company. Welcome your passengers into your business and make sure to send them to their destination safe, happy, and satisfied.