Writing on the Windows Insider blog, Microsoft today announced that Windows 10 Build 19043.928 is the final build for the May 2021 Update.

Microsoft says they will continue to improve the overall experience of the May 2021 Update on customers’ PCs through our usual servicing cadence, meaning some Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels were already testing builds ahead of what will be shipped to consumers, but in terms of the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1), Microsoft is already releasing install media on build 19043.928 which can be downloaded here.

The May 2021 Update will be offered to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel via the “seeker” experience in Windows Update at first. This means Insiders will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install 21H1. Once an Insider updates their PC to the May 2021 Update, they will continue to automatically receive new servicing updates through Windows Update (like the monthly update process), including Build 19043.964.

Windows 10 21H1 is a relatively minor update, with the major Windows 10 Update expected later this year with the so-called Sun Valley update to Windows 10.