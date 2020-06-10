Microsoft and NTT DATA announce strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation

Last year, Microsoft announced a multi-year alliance with Japan’s NTT Corporation to deliver enterprise solutions on top of Azure cloud platform. In this partnership, NTT brought its ICT infrastructure, managed services and cybersecurity expertise to the table, while Microsoft brought its trusted Azure cloud platform and AI expertise. The companies today announced an expansion of the partnership with a focus on accelerating digital transformation of clients with Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud solution.

Find the details about this partnership below.

Client’s Digital Transformation The companies will work together to help companies digitally transform their business, jointly enhancing and deploying solutions and services built on Microsoft Azure, and leveraging Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams. The companies will enhance NTT DATA’s knowledge management solution everis knowler, and robotics process automation tool WinActor focusing on streamlining business operations and increasing productivity and efficiency. NTT DATA and Microsoft will leverage the solution area that includes Azure migration service and managed services for mission-critical systems such as SAP and also support the acceleration of digital transformation across industries. Workstyle Innovation: NTT DATA and Microsoft will promote workstyle innovation using digital technology to maximize organizational power by enhancing the capabilities of employees globally. In this initiative, NTT DATA will accelerate the transformation of workstyles within NTT DATA through the security offerings provided by Microsoft 365 and collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams. Capability Development: The companies will work together to transform and establish NTT DATA’s organizational culture to promote the development and utilization of the digital capabilities at NTT DATA by utilizing various digital transformation cases that Microsoft has created around the world. Additionally, NTT DATA plans to cultivate approximately 10,000 employees worldwide qualified with digital technologies and Microsoft cloud-related certifications, supporting customer digital transformation. Technology For Good: NTT DATA will explore Microsoft’s AI for Health philanthropic program empowering the company to work on tackling some of the toughest challenges in global health. Microsoft’s AI for Health empowers researchers and organizations with AI to help improve the health of people and communities around the world. NTT DATA will focus on supporting the United Nations’ sustainable development goals in the areas of AI imaging.

Source: NTT