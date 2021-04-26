Microsoft and Coursera announce new Azure courses and scholarships

Coursera is a leading online learning platform with over 80 million learners. Today, Microsoft announced partnership with Coursera to bring new Azure courses: Azure Fundamentals, AI Fundamentals, and Data Fundamentals. Azure Fundamentals is available today and Microsoft will launch AI Fundamentals and Data Fundamentals Specializations on Coursera in May.

Microsoft also announced that it will be offering over 600 eligible Women in Cloud members free access to all three above Specializations and their respective certifications.

Source: Microsoft