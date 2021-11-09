Microsoft and AMD announce Azure HBv3 VMs with Milan-X processors for improved performance

AMD today announced the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache, codenamed “Milan-X,” offering a 50% average performance uplift across targeted technical computing workloads. These processors deliver improved performance, scaling efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of various memory performance-bound workloads. Microsoft today announced the preview of Azure HBv3 virtual machines enhanced by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors.

Compared to the current HBv3-series with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, customers will experience up to:

80 percent higher performance for CFD

60 percent higher performance for EDA RTL

50 percent higher performance for explicit FEA

19 percent higher performance for weather simulation

Microsoft also announced that all HBv3-series VMs globally will be upgraded with Milan-X processors. There will be no additional cost for customers for this processor upgrade.

Source: Microsoft