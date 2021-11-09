Microsoft and AMD announce Azure HBv3 VMs with Milan-X processors for improved performance

AMD today announced the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache, codenamed “Milan-X,” offering a 50% average performance uplift across targeted technical computing workloads. These processors deliver improved performance, scaling efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of various memory performance-bound workloads. Microsoft today announced the preview of Azure HBv3 virtual machines enhanced by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors.
Compared to the current HBv3-series with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, customers will experience up to:
- 80 percent higher performance for CFD
- 60 percent higher performance for EDA RTL
- 50 percent higher performance for explicit FEA
- 19 percent higher performance for weather simulation
Microsoft also announced that all HBv3-series VMs globally will be upgraded with Milan-X processors. There will be no additional cost for customers for this processor upgrade.
Source: Microsoft
